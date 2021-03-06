Remedy Entertainment Now Has 4 Teams Developing 5 Games - News

Remedy Entertainment was formed in 1995 and during most of its history developed one main game at a time that would take several years to develop. This has now changed.

The developer has grown since 2017 to have four teams working on five games, according to GamesIndustry.

The team that developed Control has started work on the next big AAA title from the developer. Another team is working on the co-operative multiplayer game, Vanguard. A third team is working on two unannounced games for consoles and PC, which are being funded by Epic Games.

The fourth team is working with Smilegame on the single-player campaign for CrossfireX and China-only Crossfire HD. CrossfireX is in development for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One and is expected to launch later this year.

While the four teams are working on different games, they are being built around Remedy's core strengths.

"When we were focused on just creating one single story, I don't think we were utilising enough of all the hard work we did on creating the background for these worlds," said CEO Tero Virtala. "With Control, we took the first step in giving players more reasons to spend more time in the world, explore them and that's been successful.

"With the project we're doing with Epic, it's in a world we want players to spend more time in. There's more opportunities to explore the world and the brand than in one single game."

