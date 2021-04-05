Rumor: Microsoft to Host Smaller Xbox Event in the Coming Weeks - News

/ 339 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft is planning to host smaller "What's Next" virtual events this year instead of its traditional larger conferences, according to known leaker Mary Jo Foley over on ZDNet.

One of the upcoming virtual events from Microsoft includes a "What's Next for Gaming," which is "expected in the coming weeks." The upcoming Game Stack Live event set for April 20 and 21 is not the upcoming Xbox event, according to sources.

Xbox will be holding an Age of Empires: Fan Preview on Saturday, April 10 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK that features Age of Empires IV, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, and Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition. There will be a new look at gameplay, civilizations, campaigns, and more of Age of Empires IV.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles