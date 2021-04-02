Maiden & Spell Arrives April 8 for Switch - News

Publisher Nippon Ichi Software and developer mino_dev announced the bullet hell-based magical girl battle game, Maiden & Spell, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on April 8. The game first launched for PC via Steam on February 20.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Maiden & Spell is a bullet hell-based, one-versus-one battle game. Heavily inspired by Japanese shoot ’em ups and doujin games, it features an all-girl cast of colorful characters fighting each other with bullet hell patterns. In addition to local 1v1 matches, it features a fully realized Story Mode with unique boss fights to defeat.

Unlike other one-versus-one fighters that have some bullet hell elements, Maiden & Spell seeks to capture the true spirit of bullet hell in its combat. There are no melee attacks; everything is magical bullets. There is no blocking or parrying, instead there are “bombs” on cooldown and hitboxes that are only about six pixels wide. Your victory relies on successfully dodging the opponent’s danmaku patterns… all while throwing out your own!

Story

In search of a mysterious jewel, a group of adventurers plunge the depths of what is rumored to be the most dangerous dungeon in the world: a vast abyss known as The Great Circle. To their surprise, they find the dungeon mostly devoid of monsters, and housing the ruins of a civilization long forgotten by the world.

As they delve deeper into this mysterious underground world, they begin to uncover the secrets surrounding the vermilion gem they seek, the monsters of The Great Circle, and the lost city once known as the Kingdom of Stars…

Key Features:

Rollback Netcode – Yes, there is online and yes the netcode uses rollback. Hang out and play with your friends in public or private lobbies.

– Yes, there is online and yes the netcode uses rollback. ​Eight Cut and Colorful Characters – Each with extremely unique magical attacks and abilities.

– Each with extremely unique magical attacks and abilities. Versus Mode – Play in local one-versus-one matches against computer or human opponents.

– Play in local one-versus-one matches against computer or human opponents. ​ Story Mode – Play as one of four characters against a mix of battles and special, story-specific “Magnus Attacks” that truly test your bullet hell skills. Dive deeper into the abyss and learn the secrets of the Kingdom of Stars. Playable on four different difficulty settings: “Very Hard Mode” truly pushes bullet hell combat to its limit.

– Play as one of four characters against a mix of battles and special, story-specific “Magnus Attacks” that truly test your bullet hell skills. Training Mode – Test abilities and move combinations to hone your skills.

– Test abilities and move combinations to hone your skills. Extras – Such as a Music Room to listen to the soundtrack and Ultra-punishing “True Magnus” attacks.

