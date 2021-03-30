CD Projekt RED Acquires Canadian Developer Digital Scapes - News

CD Projekt RED announced it has acquired Vancouver-based developer Digital Scapes. The two companies have worked closely together since 2018.

Digital Scapes will be merged into a CD Projekt RED Vancouver team and will join the three existing teams at the company. The others are based in Warsaw, Kraków, and Wrocław, and all four teams will work together on upcoming projects at CD Projekt RED.

"The well-known Digital Scapes team is our trusted partner," said Head of Production and CTO at CD Projeckt RED Paweł Zawodny. "For three years we have been closely working together, and we trust them completely.

"Digital Scapes have put in a great deal of work during the making of Cyberpunk 2077, assisting with development of the game and optimizing its various features. In addition to contributing to our projects the new team will help us perfect our technologies and will broaden our competences in this respect.

"We believe that the hugely talented Digital Scapes crew is the perfect foundation upon which to build a wider CD PROJEKT RED Vancouver team."

Vancouver studio head Marcin Chudy added, "We are very excited to join a studio that forges the incredibly engaging, vastly scoped experiences, such as The Witcher trilogy and Cyberpunk 2077.

"We believe our contribution in the area of gameplay and technology can make them even more captivating. Being a Polish Canadian, I personally take great satisfaction in building bridges between Canadian and Polish game development industries.

"This is a great opportunity for Canadian developers to get involved with CD Projekt RED’s incredible IP and for CD Projekt RED to tap into Canada’s deep talent pool and game-making craft."

