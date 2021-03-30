Team Ninja Head Interested in Developing Open-World or a Sc-Fi Game - News

Developer Team Ninja will be releasing Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection in June, which includes Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, and most of the DLC.

Head of Team Ninja Fumihiko Yasuda in an interview with JPGames was asked if he were to develop a new franchise outside of Ninja Gaiden and Nioh what type of game it would be. Yasuda expressed interest in developing an open world or sci-fi game, however, it would remain action-focused.

"I don't think there would be any change in terms of focus, which is the action. But if I could do something I've never tried it would be an open world game or even a sci-fi game."

Yasuda was also asked about the improvements to the games included in the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection and he said that "with advances in hardware, graphics and processing speed have improved. The switch version is displayed in 720p and the other platforms in 1080p with 60 FPS.

"A 4K resolution with 60 FPS is available for PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X / S and PCs if the hardware requirements for the PC version are met. The resolution and frame rate can fluctuate during the game and of course players must have a 4K television or monitor to play in 4K."

He added that it was comments from fans of Ninja Gaiden that made the collection possible and that Team Ninja is devoted to new projects that he hopes fans will support.

"It is true that the Master Collection was made possible by the encouraging comments from our fans. Team Ninja will of course devote time to new projects, so we hope that fans will continue to give us their support," said Yasuda.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection will launch on June 10 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, and it will also run on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

