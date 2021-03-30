Tokyo Game Show 2021 is a Digital Event Again, Starts September 30 - News

Tokyo Game Show 2021 was originally planned to be an in-person event, however, the event organizers announced it will now be a digital event only and will run from September 30 to October 3.

Events and showcases for Tokyo Game Show 2021 will be streamed to YouTube, Twitter, Niconico, Twitch, Facebook, Douyin, Douyu, Bilibili, and more, and can be watched worldwide. A live English translation is planned for all events.

Tokyo Game Show 2021 is the second year in a row it will be a digital-only event. Following user feedback from last year's event, the organizers promise to make changes. There will be playable demos, eCommerce, business matching, and event an in-person venue for members of the press and influencers to get a hands-on experience with new titles and to interview developers.

You can visit the Tokyo Game Show 2021 website here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

