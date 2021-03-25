War Hospital Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC - News

Publisher Movie Games and developer Brave Lamb Studio have announced World War I society survival game War Hospital for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Q4 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

When the bullet hits the target, another fight starts. A fight for life. A fight for the soul.

The year is 1917. You are major Henry Wells, a retired British combat medic, drafted back and thrown into the nightmare of World War I. Understaffed and undersupplied, you are the last bastion of hope for countless soldiers at the French Front.

Life of Hundreds is in Your Hands

Treat horrible war injuries as the commander of a field hospital. Build a facility to heal them while the artillery shells explode ear-splittingly close. Use real WW1 equipment and see how your tools and methods evolve. Your choices will make a lasting impact.

Be the Angel of the Battlefield

Build a micro-community of life-savers and survivors. Kindle hope in your staff and soldiers. Bring a speck of normalcy by inspiring periods of ceasefire. Play a war-themed game that celebrates life, not death.

“In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.” — Albert Einstein

Key Features:

A war-themed game focused on saving lives, not taking them.

Society survival that challenges tactics as well as morals.

Faithfully recreated setting of the French Front in World War I.

Realistically depicted conditions of a British field hospital.

Develop and put to use innovative WW1 medical technology.

