Microsoft Begins Dropping Xbox Live Gold Requirement for Free-to-Play Multiplayer Games and Party Chat

Microsoft in January announced it will be making free-to-play multiplayer games no longer require an Xbox Live Gold membership in order to play online in the coming months.

It now looks like the time has come as Xbox Insiders in Alpha will no longer need Xbox Live Gold to play free-to-play games or to use Party Chat.

"Xbox Insiders in Alpha Skip Ahead & Alpha today we are flighting some new features," said Xbox Preview Program developer Brad Rossetti via Twitter.

"Multiplayer in Free-to-play games, Looking 4 Groups and Party Chat on Xbox no longer requires an Xbox Live Gold membership as we flight and test these service changes ahead of general availability."

Xbox Insiders in Alpha Skip Ahead & Alpha today we are flighting some new features. Multiplayer in Free-to-play games, Looking 4 Groups and Party Chat on Xbox no longer requires an Xbox Live Gold membership as we flight and test these service changes ahead of general availability — Brad Rossetti (@WorkWombatman) March 24, 2021

