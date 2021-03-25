Total War: Rome Remastered Announced for PC, Launches April 29 - News

Publisher Sega and developers Creative Assembly and Feral Interactive have announced Total War: Rome Remastered for PC via Steam. It will launch on April 29 for $29.99.

Total War: Rome Remastered lets you relive the legacy that defined the award-winning strategy game series. Remastered to 4K with multiple improvements to visuals as well as refinements to gameplay, it’s time to revisit a true classic. Not everyone gets a second chance to conquer the Roman Empire.

Total War: Rome Remastered includes the “Alexander” and “Barbarian Invasion” downloadable content, as well as a copy of the original Rome: Total War Collection, if you don’t already own it.

Improved Visuals – Total War: Rome Remastered brings the classic Rome visuals up to date, with 4K optimization, ultra-widescreen and native UHD resolution support. This visual upgrade extends across a multitude of features, including re-modeled buildings and objects, and environment effects like dust clouds and heat haze. The refreshed campaign maps also boasts new high-resolution models, and units have been remodeled and retextured to look their very best on the battlefield.

– Total War: Rome Remastered brings the classic Rome visuals up to date, with 4K optimization, ultra-widescreen and native UHD resolution support. This visual upgrade extends across a multitude of features, including re-modeled buildings and objects, and environment effects like dust clouds and heat haze. The refreshed campaign maps also boasts new high-resolution models, and units have been remodeled and retextured to look their very best on the battlefield. Modern Features – Total War: Rome Remastered includes a host of modern features and improvements to existing mechanics. The in-game camera has been enhanced, including map rotation and wider zoom level in Campaign mode. Heat maps and new icon overlays have been added for gameplay mechanics such as diplomacy and security. In Battle, the new tactical map, unit displays and range markers give you greater command over Rome’s battlefields.

– Total War: Rome Remastered includes a host of modern features and improvements to existing mechanics. The in-game camera has been enhanced, including map rotation and wider zoom level in Campaign mode. Heat maps and new icon overlays have been added for gameplay mechanics such as diplomacy and security. In Battle, the new tactical map, unit displays and range markers give you greater command over Rome’s battlefields. Enhanced Game Mechanics – Players can now expand their armies and experience 16 additional factions that were previously locked, giving a grand total of 38 playable factions. In a first for Total War, you can now take your favorite faction to battle against friends in cross-platform multiplayer between Windows, macOS and Linux. A whole new agent type has also been added to the fray; Merchants can be sent all over the world to creating trade links, access resources and buy out rivals to increase your income and assert your faction’s economic power.

Half-Price Offer

To celebrate the return of Rome, we have an offer for those loyal fans that already own the original game on Steam. If you already own Rome: Total War, you can purchase Total War: Rome Remastered for half-price until May 31st, 16:00 PDT.

