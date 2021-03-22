Xbox Live Name Changes to Xbox Network, Referring to Xbox Online Service - News

Microsoft speaking with The Verge has revealed it is rebranding Xbox Live to Xbox network. This was first noticed by beta testers who saw Xbox network instead of Xbox Live when uploading clips.

"'Xbox network' refers to the underlying Xbox online service, which was updated in the Microsoft Services Agreement," said a Microsoft spokesperson. "The update from 'Xbox Live' to 'Xbox network' is intended to distinguish the underlying service from Xbox Live Gold memberships."

Larry Hryb has been known as "Xbox Live’s Major Nelson" on the internet for many years. He recently changed his name to "Xbox’s Major Nelson."

Microsoft is working on making free-to-play games on Xbox no longer require an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

