Xbox Live Name Changes to Xbox Network, Referring to Xbox Online Service - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 413 Views
Microsoft speaking with The Verge has revealed it is rebranding Xbox Live to Xbox network. This was first noticed by beta testers who saw Xbox network instead of Xbox Live when uploading clips.
"'Xbox network' refers to the underlying Xbox online service, which was updated in the Microsoft Services Agreement," said a Microsoft spokesperson. "The update from 'Xbox Live' to 'Xbox network' is intended to distinguish the underlying service from Xbox Live Gold memberships."
Larry Hryb has been known as "Xbox Live’s Major Nelson" on the internet for many years. He recently changed his name to "Xbox’s Major Nelson."
Microsoft is working on making free-to-play games on Xbox no longer require an Xbox Live Gold subscription.
Not a fan of this change. Sounds like they are just copying Sony. They have spent 18 years building up the Xbox Live brand, why not just bring back the name Xbox Live Silver for the free service to differentiate from Xbox Live Gold?
I don't game on xbox, but even I don't like the name change. The word xbox live, has a certain flair to it, and history. Xbox network, sounds so mediocre.
So the only point is so that it differentiates from the Xbox Live subscriptions? Just get rid of subscriptions like that entirely if Game Pass is Xbox's future and there's no need of subscriptions like that on PC.
Horrible. Xbox Live sounds just fine. Plus they are getting rid of Live at some point since its obvious Game Pass is their future goal.