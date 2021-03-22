Remedy: Xbox Series S Optimization Isn't as Simple as Lowering Resolution and Texture Quality - News

Remedy Entertainment communications director Thomas Puha speaking with IGN and transcribed by Wccftech discussed the Xbox Series S and its lower specs. He said to optimize games for the Xbox Series S requires more than just lowering the resolution and texture quality.

"Xbox Series S, well, it's no different from the previous generations where the system with the lowest specs does end up dictating a few of the things that you're gonna do, because you're gonna have to run on that system, right? It's very easy to say that you just lower your resolution and texture quality and off you go, it's just nowhere near that simple," said Puha.

"It sounds good when you say it, but every engine is built in a different way. It's another thing when gamers might be like 'This game engine does all of these things!', well, it depends. Are you making an engine that's much more GPU bound or CPU bound? Which are you taxing a whole lot more? Well, we kind of tax both in Control because we have a lot of physics but then we have a lot of the ray-tracing effects. That makes a huge, huge difference, especially on Xbox Series S."

Puha did add it should be easier to take into account the Xbox Series S when developing a new game with those specs in mind, compared to optimizing older games like Remedy's Control.

"It's a lot more difficult to engineer an old game to make sure it works on everything, but now that we're building the future games and we know these are the systems it has to run on, we take that into account from day one and and we can ensure that all platforms have as good of an experience as possible.

"We appreciate that there's a lower barrier of entry for an action experience with the Xbox Series S, but the more hardware you have, the more you kind of have to ultimately compromise a little bit when when you are like a smaller studio like us where we just can't spend so much time making sure that all these platforms are super good. Of course we need to do that but but there's just a difference in doing that because it takes a huge amount of resources, not just engineering but QA, the huge QA overhead to test so many different platforms."

