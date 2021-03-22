Fallout 76 2021 Roadmap Revealed - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios have revealed the 2021 roadmap for Fallout 76.

Read the details on the 2021 roadmap below:

Spring

Get locked and loaded with our spring update! Introducing S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, C.A.M.P. Slots, Mannequins, and an all-new Daily Ops expansion. For a deeper look at the new features, check out the Inside the Vault article here. Players who own Fallout 76 on the Bethesda.net launcher can test out all these new features and more in our current iteration of the PTS right now.

Additionally, the update marks the return of Armor Ace, this time in a fierce battle against Commissioner Chaos and the Yukon Five! Season 4 brings all-new rewards to the Scoreboard, from cosmetics, to consumables and everything in-between.

Summer

Last year the Brotherhood of Steel arrived in Appalachia and players witnessed a conflict between the ranks and discovered new obstacles in their path. Steel Reign continues the story of The Brotherhood, introducing all new quests, locations, NPCs, and powerful new rewards. Whose side will you take? Your choices will change the Wasteland.

Legendary modules also arrive this summer, allowing players to craft specific Legendary items. Tailor your build to perfect your playstyle.

Fall

The winds of change are coming, and with it an evolution to Private Worlds! Stay tuned over the coming months for more information as we get closer to release.

We’re also bringing another expansion to Daily Ops to give players even more ways to play.

Winter

This winter introduces four-star Legendary Weapons and Armor along with the arrival of the highly-requested and anticipated C.A.M.P. Pets!

Face off against new dangers with an out-of-this-world event. In the brand-new Public Challenge: Invaders from Beyond, players across the server will unite to complete challenges, face off against challenging new foes and earn some stellar rewards.

The Cultists of Appalachia are up to something sinister in a brand-new Seasonal event: The Ritual! Help the cultists in Point Pleasant prepare an exciting and dangerous ritual, and they’ll repay you with unique rewards.

Developer AMA

With the introduction of our 2021 Roadmap, we’re sure you are just brimming with questions! Head on over to the Fallout 76 subreddit tomorrow, March 23rd at 11:30 a.m. EDT to participate in our second official AMA. We’ll have developers Jeff Gardiner (Project Lead), and Mark Tucker (Design Director) ready to answer your questions related to future content on Fallout 76.

Developer AMA details

• Start: 11:30 a.m. ET

• End: 1:00 p.m. ET

Fallout 76 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Bethesda Launcher.

