Monster Harvest Arrives May 13 for Switch and PC, June 3 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 123 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Merge Games and developer Maple Powered Games announced the monster collecting and farming RPG, Monster Harvest, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 13, and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 3.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A Farming Adventure with a Twist!

Get ready to set out on an adventure of a lifetime as you start a new life in Planimal Point. Develop your own farm, build, and customise your own house, craft your own furniture, make some delicious jams and mutate your crops to create loyal and fierce companions you can take into battle!

Discover and Battle Planimals

During your journey through Planimal Point you’ll discover strange Slimes which can mutate your crops in ways you would never have imagined! Depending on the season, the Slime or the crop you mutate, you’ll be able to create up to 72 different mutations!

Planimals are loyal mutated crops that stay by your side through thick and thin. They’ll be a key companion to you as you adventure across Planimal Point, taking part in thrilling turn-based battles and exploring dungeons as you try to bring down the evil SlimeCo.

Whatever the Weather!

Planimal Point has three unique seasons which will affect the way you play, with strange weather and seasons shifting what you can grow – watch out for the strange mutations as they change by season!

There are multiple different ways to build and customise the best farm in Monster Harvest! Craft and place dozens of items and take your farm to the next level by crafting artisanal items! Unlock the irrigation pipes, the pickler, and more to turn your freshly harvested crops into products ready for market.

Key Features:

Farm with mutants! Use magical slimes to mutate the crops you grow on your farm.

Collectible Planimal companions! Some slimes mutate your crops into Planimals!

Take your loyal companions into battle as you look to save Planimal Point from the Evil SlimeCo.

Three unique seasons: Dry, Wet, and Dark—strange weather and seasons shift what the player can grow.

Venture into the town of Planimal Point – Discover the people and creatures that live there, build relationships to gain discounts in stores.

Craft dozens of items for your farm and your house.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles