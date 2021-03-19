Zorro: The Chronicles Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia - News

/ 163 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher BTC Studios and developer Bkom Studios have announced Zorro: The Chronicles for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (Steam), Mac, and Google Stadia. It will launch this fall. It will support for English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, Russian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese languages.

View a trailer of the game below:



Here is an overview of the game:

Adventure awaits!

Swashbuckling fun!

Spectacular moves and hilarious fights!

Don Diego de la Vega, the beloved son of a respected landlord, is returning to California after five long years in Spain. Longing for his father and sister Ines, his heart is filled with joy in anticipation of seeing them again and returning to his peaceful town. However, things are no longer the same as when he left. The town is now ruled by Captain Monasterio whose greed only rivals his ambition. Poor townspeople who cannot pay exorbitant new taxes are sent to jail, and their families are forced to work off the debt. The once joyful community is now a place of oppression and hopelessness.

Don Diego cannot stand the injustice he sees, but at the same time, he knows he cannot openly fight Monasterio and his soldiers. However, where there’s a will, there’s a way. Don Diego acts upon the old Spanish saying, “If you can’t fight like a lion, become a fox”, and this is how the legend of Zorro is born!

Key Features:

Live a hero’s life, and fight for justice. Play as the legendary Zorro or his sister Ines. Develop your skills by unlocking better stats, new moves, and talismans.

Play as the legendary Zorro or his sister Ines. Develop your skills by unlocking better stats, new moves, and talismans. Master your fighting technique and become the best swordsman in Spanish California! Enjoy fun and rewarding swashbuckling combat featuring hilarious yet spectacular finishing moves.

Enjoy fun and rewarding swashbuckling combat featuring hilarious yet spectacular finishing moves. Choose your playthrough style. Adapt your approach to a wide variety of enemy types. Use ninja-like stealth to take your opponents by surprise, sneak around them to explore your surroundings, or engage them in action-packed sword fights.

Adapt your approach to a wide variety of enemy types. Use ninja-like stealth to take your opponents by surprise, sneak around them to explore your surroundings, or engage them in action-packed sword fights. Enjoy beautifully designed, colorful locations. Explore the game’s world with eye-catching visuals as breathtaking as in Zorro: The Chronicles animated series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles