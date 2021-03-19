Say No! More Launches March 9 for Switch, PC, and iOS - News

Thunderful Publishing and developer Studio Fizbin announced Say No! More will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and iOS on April 9 for $14.99 / £14.99 / €14.99 on console and PC, and for $5.99 / £5.99 / €5.99 on iOS.

Say No! More is the world’s first NPG (NO!-Playing Game), a brand new experience coming straight from the minds of Studio Fizbin. In a world where everyone sticks to the status quo of saying “YES”, create your own custom character and take on the role of an intern on a mission to change the world with the positive power of “NO!” With this new power nothing will get in your way as you shout “NO!” at any absurd requests fired your way.

Using simple controls designed for anyone to pick up and play, start your working life through a predetermined path in a quirky office environment. As well as shouting NO! in your chosen language, use your NO! different emotional states to send them reeling. Confuse people with different actions to let their guard down, then charge up your NO! for an even greater effect on unsuspecting colleagues.

Touching on timeless and modern issues such as social etiquette, friendship and workplace standards, this hilarious adventure also has tender depth. It’s all wrapped up in a fun late 90s video game style, complete with chunky, colorful visuals, comical animations and jazzy music that you’ll struggle to say “NO!” to.

