Necromunda: Hired Gun is an FPS, Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 286 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Streum On Studio have announced fast-paced first-person shooter, Necromunda: Hired Gun, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch on June 1.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Necromunda: Hired Gun—the new, action-packed indie first-person shooters for consoles and PC.

The bombastic, violent first-person shooter Necromunda: Hired Gun is based on Games Workshop’s dystopian cityscape, Necromunda, set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe—where gangs battle for survival in a nightmare underhive.

Hunt your targets, upgrade your guns and bionic augments, and cash in your bounties as you seek the truth across the endless hive city. Watch the reveal trailer now!

Pick your contracts. Hunt your targets. Collect the bounty.

Necromunda: Hired Gun is fast-paced and brutal, giving you endless options on how to engage your enemies. Wall-run, double-jump, use your wrist-mounted grappling hook to rush towards, disarm, or avoid enemies – and that’s before your upgrades. Everything from your brain to your legs to your pet dog can be enhanced as you gather money from your contracts.

Your cyber-mastiff is your only true companion—half-dog, half-robot, and ready to kill for you in exchange for treats. He warns you of enemies, can insta-kill them with a bite to the neck, and generally watches your back. In return, you can keep him hale and healthy with the best augments money can buy.

Developed by the passionate, indie team of Warhammer 40,000 fanatics at StreumOn Studio (makers of Space Hulk: Deathwing), Necromunda: Hired Gun brings bombastic, fast-paced, and lovingly-crafted shooting to players everywhere later this year. Pre-order now with a special discount and receive the exclusive Hunter’s Bounty pack, which gives a new look for your knife, revolver, outfit, and dog’s chew toy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles