Gigapocalypse is a Pixel Art Destruction Game, Announced for PC - News

/ 257 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Headup and developer Goody Gameworks have announced 2D pixel art destruction game, Gigapocalypse, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

As a little kid, picking up your dragon toys, spewing fire, feels powerful and destroying everything is one of the best childhood memories for many of us.

Now you become that giant monster in Gigapocalypse, a 2D pixel art destruction game, inspired by classical kaiju movies such as Godzilla and King Kong and the game classic Rampage.

Gigapocalypse features a selection of different “Gigas” from the Prehistoric era, the uncharted outer space and the forgotten history. Each with unique skills, mutations and manifold skins that can be unlocked with level ups.

Start your destruction spree and destroy everything on your way through different beautifully detailed pixel style locations. Ever wondered how it looks like when a giant monster destroys a wild west town? Or clashing against the brave Knights Templar? Gigapocalypse has the answer. But beware: Nasty soldiers, wizards, drones and mechs will do everything to stop you! With each try your Giga will become more powerful until you will finally make it to the diversified, epic boss fights that await you at the end of each level.

Complete quests, take care of your Giga in Tamagotchi-style mini games, find secrets to upgrade your Giga and its “home” and unlock cute, but yet lethal pets that accompany you on journey.

Gigapocalypse is loud, punk, metal, anarchy and a lovely homage to the game and movie classics. It’s a game for the kid in all of us.

Key Features:

Nine Gigas with unique distinctive abilities.

Six beautifully detailed stages based on earth`s historical and future timeline.

Customize your Giga and define your own destruction style.

Themed enemies and buildings.

Epic and hilarious boss fights.

Unlockable pets, skills and mutations.

Quests and secrets.

Fast paced action with simple controls.

Satisfying visual destruction in cute pixel art style.

Lore based on existing myths and cryptozoology.

Easy to approach, addictive gameplay style.

Heavy-Rock soundtrack—if it’s too loud, you’re too old!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles