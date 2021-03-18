Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Out Now for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Square Enix has released the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $49.99 / £44.99 / €49.99. It is available at a discount of $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99 until April 2.

Here is an overview of the collection:

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is the complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games. This collection contains all the definitive edition content from each critically acclaimed prequel title—Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

Follow Lara on her formative journey across the world, starting in Tomb Raider trapped on the shrouded island of Yamatai off the coast of Japan, to the harsh Siberian tundra hiding an immortal secret in Rise of the Tomb Raider, and finally to the mountainous landscape of Peru to uncover a cataclysmic power in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

With all the definitive edition content from each game, this Trilogy promises dozens of hours of breathtaking exploration, challenging puzzle-solving, and survival combat with Lara as she becomes the Tomb Raider she was destined to become.

