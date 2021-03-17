Dying Light 2 Launches in 2021, New Gameplay Shared - News

After what feels like years, Developer Techland has released an update video for Dying Light 2. While not much in the way new details for the game were shared a 2021 release window was provided, as well as some new gameplay footage.

"This is a huge and complex project and we needed time to make sure it will live up to our vision," said the developer in the update video. "All of us here are putting our hearts into delivering a game that you will keep playing for months.

"We will be ready to start talking about Dying Light 2 very very soon."

View the gameplay footage in the video below starting at 2:07:

