The New Xbox Wireless Headset References VR - News

posted 6 hours ago

Virtual reality is still a very small market in the gaming space, but it has slowly grown in recent years. Sony has released the PlayStation VR for the PlayStation 4 and is working on a new virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5.

Microsoft has so far not released a VR headset on Xbox consoles, but that might change in the future. Microsoft released a new Xbox Wireless Headset and the peripheral has made reference to VR headsets, according to a report from IGN Italy.

When you plug in the new Xbox Wireless Headset with a USB-C / USB-A cable a message pops up that says "The VR headset needs to be updated." Another reference to VR is mentioned in two other messages: "An update for the VR headset is available" and "Update VR headset."

It is possible Microsoft plans to release their own VR headset on Xbox consoles or will add support for already released VR headsets like the HTC Vive, Valve Index, Oculus, Windows Mixed Reality.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

