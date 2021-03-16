By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle Arrives June 4

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 601 Views

Nintendo of America announced a limited edition Joy-Con based on the popular battle royale game, Fortnite, will be available starting June 4.

The Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle includes a yellow Joy-Con, blue Joy-Con, 500 V-Bucks, and a download code for in-game cosmetics.

Fortnite is available on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The next season of Fortnite starts on March 16.

3 Comments
javi741 (8 hours ago)

Out of the 3,000+ Switch games Nintendo could've chosen as a Joy-Con theme they just HAD to choose this shit smh....

Azzanation javi741 (1 hour ago)

I agree but Fortnite is one of if not the most popular game out.

Original javi741 (57 minutes ago)

Fortnite is the most played game on Switch it profits Nintendo so of course they'll do 100 times more

