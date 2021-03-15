Doom Eternal The Ancient Gods, Part Two DLC Gets Teaser Trailer - News

posted 40 minutes ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have released a teaser trailer for The Ancient Gods, Part Two DLC for DOOM Eternal. A longer trailer will be released on March 17.

View the teaser trailer below:

DOOM Eternal is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Bethesda.net, and Google Stadia. It will launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

