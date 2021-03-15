By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Respawn Hiring for a Producer on Unannounced Star Wars Game

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 191 Views

Developer Respawn Entertainment, which was acquired by Electronic Arts in 2017, most recently released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019 to commercial and critical success. 

Respawn Entertainment's senior producer on Star Wars Blair Brown posted a job opening for a producer with experience to work on Star Wars. Their next project isn't confirmed to be a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, however, it is very likely given how popular the game is. 

Electronic Arts earlier this year confirmed it is developing multiple unannounced Star Wars games.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order available on the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

