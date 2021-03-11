Batman: Arkham Knight Possibly Getting Xbox Series X|S Enhancements - News

/ 321 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer Rocksteady Games released Batman: Arkham Knight in June 2015 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is possible the game might be getting enhancements for the Xbox Series X|S.

Microsoft in a new Xbox Wire post discussed a new update for the Microsoft Store on Xbox and the Xbox Game Pass app that lets you see what languages are supported in each game.

one of the images in the Xbox Wire post shows the Xbox Store and the listing for Batman: Arkham Knight shows the game with enhancements for the Xbox Series X|S, alongside the Xbox Game Pass logo, which the game is available on right now.

There have been no announcements from Warner Bros. or Rocksteady on the game getting enhancements for the Xbox Series X|S.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles