DARQ: Complete Edition Launches Later This Month for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Switch - News

/ 298 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Feardemic and developer Unfold Games announced DARQ: Complete Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 18 and for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on March 25.

Anyone who owns the game for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to upgrade to the next-generation version for free.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

DARQ: Complete Edition is the complete version of Unfold Games’ award-winning spooky puzzle game, DARQ, which looks and feels like something straight out of a Tim Burton film.

DARQ is a psychological horror that tells the story of Lloyd, a boy who finds himself in the middle of a lucid nightmare, unable to wake up. While exploring the darkest corners of his subconscious, Lloyd learns how to survive the nightmare by bending the laws of physics and manipulating the fluid fabric of the dream world.

In addition to the base game, DARQ: Complete Edition includes two downloadable content packs: “The Tower,” a mysterious structure filled with new puzzles and secrets, as well as “The Crypt,” the final content expansion of DARQ, twice as big as “The Tower.” It introduces the most challenging puzzles in the game, never-before-seen mechanics, new achievements, shocking twists, and big surprises.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles