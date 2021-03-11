Smashing The Battle: Ghost Soul Out now for PS4 in North America - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Platinum Rocket and developer Studio HG announced the hack-and-slash action-adventure game, Smashing The Battle: Ghost Soul, is now available for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store in North America for $19.99.

View the launch trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Smashing The Battle, the 3D hack-and-slash action game featuring stunning heroines, returns with a new update containing new story content and characters. Take it up 200 percent for the PlayStation 4 release!

Gameplay

Smashing The Battle is a hack-and-slash action game. You battle against robots using standard attacks, as well as combo attacks. By crushing the enemy, you can open up the way forward. By attacking the enemy, you can gain skill points, allowing you to unleash devastating attacks on large groups of enemies all at once.

After clearing each stage, use the coins you have collected to strengthen your character, allowing you to take on even more enemies. You can also use coins to purchase different costumes with various abilities.

2086 AD – Introduction: Ghost Soul

The sealed underground area—one year after the incident with Kate.

Amano Elle, an agent of the Special Operations Division of the Metropolitan Police Department, is tailing a Republic spy, who has entered the country undercover. A legendary hacker appears on the scene when Elle breaks into a facility where the former army was conducting secret nuclear research.

Elle and Alina, both agents of opposing nations, each on a mission to discover the truth! Nuclear development, Military puppet operations, Neo-biocentrism… What will they find at the end of their intersecting stories?

2085 AD – Introduction

In the dead of the night, at the Highrise multiplex construction site… Sarah O’Connell and her colleague, Ivan, are suddenly surrounded by rogue robots.

After being rescued by Lorien, Sarah is able to escape and takes up the Hazard Suit in order to fight her way out!

As the stories of Sarah and Mary collide, will they be able to get to the bottom of the incident and find out the truth?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles