The Magnificent Trufflepigs Announced for Switch and PC - News

/ 75 Views

by, posted 22 minutes ago

Publisher AMC Games and developer Thunkd have announced "first-person, romantic, metal-detecting game," The Magnificent Trufflepigs, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in early Summer 2021.

View the official teaser trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Magnificent Trufflepigs is a first-person, romantic, metal-detecting game. You play as Adam, a sharp-witted but compassionate man who returning to his childhood village of Stanning. There he’ll help a woman named Beth on her mission to unearth a local treasure. As cracks begin to appear in Beth’s fairy tale plan for everything, you’ll delve into her history and discover all may not be as it seems. And you’ll have to choose how Adam responds to Beth as she faces her demons.

Gameplay combines laid-back metal detecting and exploration with a strong interpersonal narrative, all set in a beautiful English countryside. The Magnificent Trufflepigs is a game about trying to find something, and the tone it sets is like a typical English summer: mostly pleasant, but with stormy moments that threaten to ruin everything.

Key Features:

Metal detecting!

Meditatively exploring a peaceful English farm

Finding “treasures” (mostly rubbish) with your detector

Digging them up with a large shovel and a small trowel

Sharing photos of your finds with Beth

Relationship building!

Chatting with Beth via walkie-talkie and instant message

Unravelling a mystery through interesting narrative choices

Learning about Beth’s hopes and fears

Directing the conversation to root out the truth

Starring

Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) as Adam

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) as Adam Luci Fish (Safe House, Another Eden) as Beth

From the lead designer of Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture, AMC Games, and SundanceTV: The Magnificent Trufflepigs.

Story

It’s summer in the idyllic northern English village of Stanning. Beth is a successful twenty-something who’s poised to become the CEO of the biggest company in the valley, on the cusp of settling down, maybe having a couple kids. Life seems so straight-forward, but something’s missing…

Many years ago, Beth found an earring while metal detecting on a local farm. It brought her brief fame (and a modest sum of cash for a pre-teen), but—most importantly—it made her feel special. But she never found the earring’s match.

Now, the old farm is only a week away from being demolished so an energy company can turn it into a solar farm. Beth decides this is her last chance to rekindle that childhood sense of adventure. There’s too much ground to cover by herself, so (despite warnings from her friends) she’s hatched a plan to invite Adam back into her life. Beth’s search for the long-lost earring will unearth much more than she’s bargained for.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles