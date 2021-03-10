Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Launches March 27 for PC - News

Publisher Playism and developers Why So Serious? and Team Ladybug announced Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam on March 27 for $19.99.

The full game will cost $19.99 when it launches, however, the Early Access version is priced at $12.99 and is on sale until March 12 for $10.39. The Early Access version will give you access to the full version.

Here is an overview of the game:

Story

Deedlit awakens suddenly in a mysterious, unknown place.

Where am I? Why am I here?

With nobody around to respond, her questions are met with only silence.

Seeking answers, Deed eventually sets off on her journey, alone…

Gameplay

Make use of the power of Spirits, Magic and a variety of weapons to make your way through a vast labyrinth.

Level up your spirits by absorbing the Soul Stream when you defeat enemies to turn the tide of battle in your favor.

Use the elemental abilities of your spirits and your bow to overcome obstacles in your path.

The full release adds stages 5 and 6 to the game. Stage 5 is the Hall of Knights. Deed arrives at the old hall after pursuing an enemy who appeared at the end of Stage 4, what awaits her there was…

With a huge narrative twist, the story begins unfolding rapidly towards the finale.

