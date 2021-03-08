Rumor: Microsoft and Bethesda Might Hold Event on March 11 - News

/ 145 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

It appears Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda Softwork's parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion is complete or is about to be complete now that it has been approved by the European Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

There is a rumor that Microsoft will be holding an event this Thursday, March 11 to announce the acquisition has been completed.

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb in an updated calendar post of his "Summer Game Mess" says Microsoft and Bethesda will hold an event on March 11 and the official Xbox UK Twitter account in its week events lists Thursday as TBA, followed by a stream of The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim on Friday.

HEY YOU - stop scrolling + peep this week's #XboxOn streams 👇



Mon ➡️ Call of Duty: Warzone

Tues ➡️ Football Manager 2021 - Powered by @ASUS_ROGUK

Weds ➡️ Sea of Thieves

Thur ➡️ TBA

Fri ➡️ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) March 8, 2021

It was previously reported that video game insider NateDrake said Bethesda is hoping to launch its next game, Starfield, later this year. However, the ongoing pandemic might impact the release of the game and it could be delayed to early 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles