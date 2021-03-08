Developer V1 Interactive Shuts Down - News

Disintegration developer V1 Interactive announced via Twitter it is shutting down.

"We are sad to inform you that V1 Interactive is officially closing," said the developer. "We want to thank all the talented people at V1, both past and present, who helped make the last 5 years wonderful. And a heartfelt thanks to the amazing community that supported us."

V1 Interactive president Marcus Lehto added, "At V1, our priority has been to the wellbeing of our employees. We’ve been transparent with them about the state of things for months and are making this decision now so they still have ample time to search for new jobs while being supported by our studio."

V1 Interactive released Disintegration for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in June 2020.

