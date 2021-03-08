Super Nintendo World Opens at Universal Studios Japan on March 18 - News

posted 2 hours ago

After many delays, Super Nintendo World will have its grand opening at Universal Studios Japan on March 18. Visit the official website for Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan here.

The Nintendo-themed land was originally going to open in time for the Summer 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. It was originally announced in 2015.

Super Nintendo World will open in the US at Universal's upcoming theme park, Epic Universe. Construction on the theme park was delayed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it was recently resumed. It is expected to take several months to restaff for the project.

Ya-hoo! The new grand opening date for #SuperNintendoWorld at Universal Studios Japan (@USJ_Official) is set for 3/18/2021!https://t.co/xKqmQeOeux pic.twitter.com/3WEJbG0YzP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 8, 2021

