Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot 3rd DLC Launches Summer 2021, Titled Trunks The Warrior of Hope

Bandai Namco has announced the third DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will launch in summer 2021.

The DLC is titled Trunks The Warrior of Hope and contains a new story arc featuring Trunks that journeys into a future without Goku. The story focuses on Trunks in his fight against Android 17 and 18.

View the announcement trailer for the DLC below:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

