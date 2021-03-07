PlayStation London Studio's Next Game Has 'Huge Potential,' Says Co-Studio Head - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment London Studio in 2019 released the PlayStation VR first-person shooter, Blood and Truth, and is working on its next project.

Co-studio head Tara Saunders in an interview published on the developer's website said their next game has "huge potential."

"I want us to dream big and realise our full potential… but at the same time ensure that there is a real emphasis on ethical and sustainable game development practices," said Saunders.

"We have super strong values in place that mean we should be keeping in mind the importance of inclusivity, balance and team spirit on a day to day basis. Our next project has HUGE potential and we want to leverage that to the max by empowering the team to thrive and deliver a top quality game!"

SIE London Studio was founded in 2002 and has developed many games for PlayStation consoles. This includes Blood & Truth, PlayStation VR Worlds, Wonderbook, PlayStation Home, the SingStar series, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

