Naughty Dog Working on 'Several Cool Things'

Naughty Dog released The Last of Us Part II in June 2020, which has lead fans to wonder what the studio has been working on.

Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann via Twitter said that the studio is working on "several cool things," but has asked fans to be patient as they can't share anything at this time.

"If you tweet at me, asking about a future project, I can’t say anything... Please stay patient," said Druckmann. "We have several cool things we can’t wait to share with you. As soon as we can, we will!"

If you tweet at me, asking about a future project, I can’t say anything... Please stay patient. We have several cool things we can’t wait to share with you. As soon as we can, we will! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kzzCmvS5a0 — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 2, 2021

