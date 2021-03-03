Naughty Dog Working on 'Several Cool Things' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 256 Views
Naughty Dog released The Last of Us Part II in June 2020, which has lead fans to wonder what the studio has been working on.
Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann via Twitter said that the studio is working on "several cool things," but has asked fans to be patient as they can't share anything at this time.
"If you tweet at me, asking about a future project, I can’t say anything... Please stay patient," said Druckmann. "We have several cool things we can’t wait to share with you. As soon as we can, we will!"
If you tweet at me, asking about a future project, I can’t say anything... Please stay patient. We have several cool things we can’t wait to share with you. As soon as we can, we will! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kzzCmvS5a0— Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) March 2, 2021
Well, they have supposedly had a team working on a new IP for a few years now I think. Back when TLOU 2 released Druckman said that he hadn't yet decided if TLOU 3 or a new IP would be his next project, I assume he decided soon after that and his next project is in development now. Maybe they have a 3rd project in development now as well, but I have no idea what that would be, supposedly Uncharted series moved to a brand new secret 1st party studio in San Diego. New Jak and Daxter as the 3rd? Dunno.
Hopefully the big one is gonna be a new IP. Also, I hope they didn’t forget TLOU multiplayer. They could also work on a new Jak and Daxter game, like Insomniac with Ratchet and Clank, but I doubt it.