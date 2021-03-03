Resident Evil Village to Have 'Plenty of Intense and Horrifying Scenes' - News

Resident Evil Village director Morimasa Sato in an interview with Edge said the game will remain in the horror genre and feature "intense and horrifying scenes."

"As you know, one of the central themes of the Resident Evil series is horror or fear, and I would just warn you not to take anything you’ve seen so far as an indication that you can relax in terms of horror content!" said Sato.

"There are plenty of intense and horrifying scenes in the game, but we’ve chosen to leave those for you to experience by yourself."

Resident Evil Village producer Pete Fabiano previously said the game has taken a lot of inspiration from one of the most popular entries in the franchise, Resident Evil 4.

Fabiano has also stated the SSD in the PlayStation 5 will "virtually eliminating load times allowing players to keep the feeling of immersion" and Resident Evil Village will be "much larger" than Resident Evil VII Biohazard.

Resident Evil Village will launch on May 7 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

