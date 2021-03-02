ScourgeBringer Arrives April 22 for PS4 and PS Vita - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Flying Oak Games announced the fast-paced rogue-platformer, ScourgeBringer, will launch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on April 22.

The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in October 2020.

The PS4 version of the game will be available as a digital release and will be getting a limited run physical edition of 500 copies sold by Pix’n Love Publishing.

The PS Vita version of the game will be available as a digital release and will get a physical release on Play-Asia.

View the PS4 and PS Vita announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced rogue-platformer that was released on Steam, Switch, and PC to critical acclaim in late 2020.

ScourgeBringer aims to channel the mystery and rawness of an early rogue-platformer, with fluid control, aerial combat, pixel graphics and a punchy soundtrack. The story follows hero Kyhra, who is sent away to uncover the secrets of an Eldritch monolith which is threatening to destroy her world. Armed with her trusty combat drone, she must shoot and slash her way through the infinite depths of an ever-changing dungeon, wherein gigantic bosses, ancient machines, strange ghosts and untold secrets from previous explorers await. There is no backtracking, as the game’s structure follows a procedural combination of pre-built challenge rooms, not unlike the Binding of Isaac.

Key Features:

Dive into fast-paced rogue-platforming gameplay described by Eurogamer as “Dead Cells meets Celeste.”

meets Celeste.” Slash and shoot your way smoothly with superfluid platforming controls.

Sharpen your skills with a frantic combat system focused on attacks only.

Dash forward to the otherworldly adaptive sounds of Joonas Turner (Nuclear Throne, Downwell, Broforce, etc.).

Downwell, Broforce, etc.). Defy hordes of unspeakable enemies and giant bosses holding the secrets of the Scourge.

Explore the infinite depths of an ever-changing dungeon.

Uncover mysteries and find mementoes of previous explorers to unlock reality defining secrets.

