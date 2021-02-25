Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a Battle Royale Game, Announced for Mobile - News

Square Enix has announced battle royal action game, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, for iOS and Android. It will launch in 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a battle royal action game set in Midgar before the events of Final Fantasy VII. As a SOLDIER candidate, the player will make full use of their magic and abilities in a battle for their survival.

