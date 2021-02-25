Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 74,000 Units - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 97,955 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 21, 2021.

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in second with sales of 41,508 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in third with sales of 23,686 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fourth with sales of 13,677 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fifth with sales of 13,478 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 74,298 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 25,037 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,949 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 230 units, and the 3DS sold 827 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 97,955 (347,973) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 41,508 (1,934,185) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 23,686 (2,394,045) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 13,677 (6,655,082) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,478 (3,685,972) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,326 (4,165,316) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 8,521 (3,787,487) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,423 (1,825,487) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,720 (3,971,598) [NSW] Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco, 02/10/21) – 7,521 (31,911)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 51,744 (15,169,413) Switch Lite – 22,554 (3,318,748) PlayStation 5 – 21,512 (326,566) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,525 (62,455) PlayStation 4 – 2,935 (7,761,083) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 827 (1,156,042) Xbox Series X – 133 (26,454) Xbox Series S – 97 (7,576) PlayStation 4 Pro – 14 (1,575,646)

