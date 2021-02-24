UFO Robot Grendizer Game Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher Microids and Dynamic Planning have announced an action game, UFO Robot Grendizer, for consoles and PC. An exact title or console platforms for the game was not announced.

UFO Robot Grendizer is an anime and manga series that premiered back in 1975. The game will feature protagonist Daisuke Umon and his robot Grendizer, as well as a story full of "bravery, battle, and betrayal."

"In developing this title, we hope to make it a game fans from the early days will be happy with," Microids CEO Stephane Longeard said. "Our production team will give it everything we have to offer a game faithful to the essence of the original work."

Original author Go Nagai added, "To be able to enjoy the adventures of Daisuke and Grendizer in a game with today’s technology is a dream come true. I cannot wait to get started on this game."

Thanks, Gematsu.

