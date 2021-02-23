Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Delayed to 2022 or Later, Hardsuit Labs No Longer Lead Dev - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive announced it has delayed Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 to 2022 or later and that Hardsuit Labs will no longer be the lead developer on the game.

"This also affects the development of Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, where we communicated a delay during the third quarter of 2020," said the publisher. "We have now chosen to postpone the release of the game further, and we will not be launching the game in 2021.

"We have also decided that Hardsuit Labs will no longer be leading the development of Bloodlines 2, and we have started a collaboration with a new studio partner to finish work on the game. This has been a difficult decision, but we are convinced that it is the right way forward to do the game justice."

Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

