Cuphead and Mugman Joining Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - News

posted 6 hours ago

Studio MDHR announced the two main characters from the platformer, Cuphead, will be joining Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout as costumes later this month.

The Cuphead costume and a special emote will be available starting February 24, while Mugman will be available on February 27. Each costume and emote will be available for five crowns.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available for the PlayStation 4and PC, will launch this summer for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Cuphead is available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

A fall is surely brewing...



Cuphead and his pal Mugman are coming to @FallGuysGame! Cuphead arrives on 2/24 alongside a special emote, and Mugman joins the fray on 2/27. Each costume piece & emote will be available for 5 crowns.



Get ready for a swell battle in the Blunderdome! pic.twitter.com/nS40FzErHa — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) February 22, 2021

