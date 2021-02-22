Dragon Age: Inquisition Might Get FPS Boost Soon on Xbox Series X|S - News

Microsoft last week announced a new feature - FPS Boost - for select backward compatible games running on the Xbox Series X|S that boost the frames per second (fps). The framerate for games has doubled or in some cases quadrupled.

Xbox’s Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb via Twitter was asked about 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition getting FPS Boost as it was planned to be in the first batch of games getting FPS Boost support.

"As with all best laid plans, things sometimes change at the last minute," said Hryb. "We’ll have more to announce in the coming weeks and months," he added.

With Microsoft already looking at adding FPS Boost support to Dragon Age: Inquisition, it is very possible the game will be getting the feature with the next batch.

For now, just five games use FPS Boost, which are Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4, and Watch Dogs 2. New Super Lucky’s Tale has been boosted up to 120 fps, while UFC 4 has "improved framerate performance specifically on Xbox Series S and can now run at 60fps."

Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald in an interview with Major Nelson in the latest Xbox podcast says that FPS Boost will not work on all games, because of how they are programmed to work with the original frame rates.

More titles are planned to support FPS Boost soon as they get tested.

