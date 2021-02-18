Neon White is a Lightning Fast Action Game, Announced for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and Donut County developer Ben Esposito have announced lightning-fast first-person action game, Neon White, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this winter.

Here is an overview of the game:

You Died. Welcome to Heaven.

Neon White is a lightning fast first-person action game where you exterminate demons beyond the pearly gates.

Soul Cards

Collect Soul Cards to attack your foes or discard them to use unique movement abilities.

Speed

Compete for the best times by cleverly combining cards to discover massive shortcuts.

Sinners

Uncover Heaven’s mysteries by getting to know the other assassins… did you know them in a past life?

Fresh Out of Hell

You are Neon White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven—only the fastest slayer can stay.

