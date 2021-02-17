Legend of Mana Remaster Announced for Switch, PS4 and PC - News

/ 310 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix has announced Legend of Mana will be getting a remaster for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch on June 24 for $29.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Players will be able to set off on a mystical journey in Legend of Mana, set to launch on June 24. Stepping into the shoes of the protagonist, players will embark on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree seen in a dream, only to discover that the world map is empty. Throughout their adventure, they will acquire special artifacts, which can be placed on the map to bring towns and dungeons to life via the Land Creation system. Players can progress through the story in different ways based on the choices they make, offering a more personal and unique gameplay experience.

Legend of Mana will come with remastered visuals, a rearranged soundtrack, and the “Ring Ring Land” mini-game which will be available to the West for the first time. During their travels, they’ll encounter a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters in real-time combat and explore the vast world of Fa’Diel, all while experiencing Legend of Mana’s timeless story.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles