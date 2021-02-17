Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have announced Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide on June 10.

The collection includes remastered versions of Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, and most of the DLC.

"Ninja Gaiden is one of the most important and monumental titles for the Team Ninja brand, but we haven’t been able to release the series title on current generation platforms, so I am very delighted to be able to release it in this format as a trilogy," said Team Ninja chief head Yosuke Hayashi. "If you enjoy challenging action games, we hope you will give it a try."

Team Ninja head Fumihiko Yasuda added, "Ninja Gaiden is the origin of Team Ninja’s action games, and I hope that not only fans of the series, but also fans of the Nioh series will play these games. I hope that the day will come soon when I can provide information about the next game in the Ninja Gaiden series, which I’ve been continuously saying that I want to develop, but until then, please play as the ‘super ninja’ Ryu Hayabusa in the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the collection:

T

he collection, slated to launch on June 10, 2021, will package the classic game Ninja Gaiden Sigma alongside beloved titles NNinja Gaiden Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge—with most of the previously released game modes and downloadable content costumes in one thrilling collection.

The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection brings the renowned action games to PC and consoles, allowing fans and newcomers alike to experience the tale of “super ninja” Ryu Hayabusa as he battles deadly fiends causing chaos around the world. Ninja Gaiden Sigma , originally released in 2007, set the standard of high-speed action for the series – introducing dual-wielding weapons, and a Mission Mode alongside its gripping Story Mode. Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 , originally released in 2009, continued Hayabusa’s journey alongside characters Ayane, Rachel, and Momiji, with four difficulty levels testing player’s battle techniques with every heart-stopping fight. The latest entry, em>Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, originally released in 2012, upped the challenge with powerful new enemies and fiercely violent depictions, as well as bringing Kasumi into the action, making it the series’ most alluring white-knuckle experience to date.

The nostalgic yet timeless action of the three games offers a highly responsive and challenging experience – with battles that require defensive and offensive moves similar to fighting games. Players can enjoy playing as the fan-favorite ninja, Ryu Hayabusa, alongside the additional characters such as Ayane, Rachel, Momiji and Kasumi as they appeared in the original version of the games. Master your favorite characters in intense action-packed battles like only the em>Ninja Gaiden series can deliver.

