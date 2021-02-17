Neo Geo Pocket Color Games Released on the Nintendo Switch - News

SNK announced it will release a compilation of Neo Geo Pocket Color games for the Nintendo Switch. Six titles have been released on the Nintendo eShop for $7.99 each.

"SNK launched the Neo Geo Pocket Color, a literal pocket-sized handheld gaming system back in 1999," reads the website for the Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection. "Many games were made for it, and finally, some of those amazing classics are finding their way to the Nintendo Switch through the Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection.

"Not only are these games perfectly emulated to look and play as they did back on the Neo Geo Pocket Color, but advancements in technology have enabled them to be played together with a friend with just one copy, and you can even change the virtual exterior designs on a whim! Classic titles that fans adore are coming to the Nintendo Switch for your enjoyment!"

SNK is proud to announce that a compilation release (including SvC: MotM, in collaboration with Capcom) will be coming to Nintendo Switch!



Please stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks!#NeoGeoPocketColor #SNK #CAPCOM #NintendoSwitch — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) February 17, 2021

The six games in the compilation include the following:

SNK Gals’ Fighters

Samurai Shodown! 2

King of Fighters R-2

The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny

Fatal Fury: First Contact

SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium

