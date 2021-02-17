Sega is Happy With Results of Xbox Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 427 Views
Sega Europe senior vice president of commercial publishing Anna Downing in an interview with Eurogamer says that Sega is "really happy" with the growth of its games that have been made available on Xbox Game Pass.
"We're really happy with the results and we hope [Microsoft] are too," said Downing. "Ultimately, they wanted quality titles, we wanted to take advantage of a great new opportunity."
Downing mentioned Two Point Hospital as its release on Xbox Game Pass helped the series to grow to over three million players worldwide.
"[It] helped propel the franchise to over 3 million players worldwide," she said. "That's a huge benefit of being on Game Pass, it strengthens the exposure you get to a huge first-party audience.
"That surge in engagement in turn helps to further establish your product in the marketplace. It's great for us and it's great for consumers who get to experience something they may not have engaged with outside of the Game Pass model."
I wonder if that means Sega is willing to port games like Persona and such to Xbox. We've already seen stranger things happen with titles like Yakuza.
Given that they've only ported 1 game (P4G) to Steam and none to Switch, I wouldn't hold my breath.
An Xbox insider recently hinted that MS was in discussions with Sega to bring another big Sega series to Gamepass. He likened the series to Yakuza, hinting it's a series that didn't have a single game on Xbox before it comes to Gamepass. Very likely he was referring to Persona., most other Sega series have at least one game on Xbox already, Persona is one of the few that has none on Xbox.
Maybe Sega finally realized they can make a ton of money bringing Persona to more platforms.
Yep, they actually said that they were planning to port Persona to more platforms after the unexpected success of the P4G steam port, and said they were in negotiations with Platform holders about making future Atlus games multiplatform from day one. From their Financial Investor call for the quarter where P4G released on steam:
Q: “Persona 4 the Golden” has been selling well on Steam, but do you have any plans to sell newly released games on Steam as well?
A: We remastered “Persona 4 the Golden”, a title previously sold on the PlayStation Vita, and released it for sale on Steam this fiscal year. Because of the game’s critical acclaim and its low selling price, sales were much stronger than expected. We will continue to actively promote porting previously released titles to Steam and new platforms. We are also negotiating with platform holders for new games in the future, and we’re considering ways to sell under favorable conditions for each title. Among them are measures such as preparing PC versions of the titles from the beginning, with multi-platform releases in mind.