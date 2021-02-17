Sega is Happy With Results of Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 427 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sega Europe senior vice president of commercial publishing Anna Downing in an interview with Eurogamer says that Sega is "really happy" with the growth of its games that have been made available on Xbox Game Pass.

"We're really happy with the results and we hope [Microsoft] are too," said Downing. "Ultimately, they wanted quality titles, we wanted to take advantage of a great new opportunity."

Downing mentioned Two Point Hospital as its release on Xbox Game Pass helped the series to grow to over three million players worldwide.

"[It] helped propel the franchise to over 3 million players worldwide," she said. "That's a huge benefit of being on Game Pass, it strengthens the exposure you get to a huge first-party audience.

"That surge in engagement in turn helps to further establish your product in the marketplace. It's great for us and it's great for consumers who get to experience something they may not have engaged with outside of the Game Pass model."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles