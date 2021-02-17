Curse of the Dead Gods Gets Gameplay Overview Trailer Ahead of February 23 Release - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Passtech Games have released a gameplay overview trailer for the roguelike action game, Curse of the Dead Gods.

The complete experience of Curse of the Dead Gods is almost upon us. Focus Home Interactive and Passtech Games are delighted to be bringing the full version of the fast-paced, action-packed roguelite to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on February 23. The release brings an updated version of the game packed with additional content and changes influenced by the fantastic community throughout Early Access. To see it in all its glory and discover what awaits you in the Temple, check out the new Gameplay Overview trailer!

Enter the temple, face Death incarnate!

The full version of Curse of the Dead Gods brings to a conclusion a year of regular updates, huge content additions, and reactions to feedback. Three full temples, as well as a final, climactic confrontation with Death itself, are now included. These have all their own traps, weapons, enemies, room layouts, rewards, and much more. Grow and develop your character through your runs, unlocking harder modes, more boons, and a wealth of weapons to defy the gods and take their powers.

Across major updates, Passtech Games have introduced new Curses, the game-changing effects the core of the game, alongside environmental hazards, new weapons, each of them now unlockable and upgradable, starting weapon sets, alongside huge numbers of enemies and bosses. The foes you encounter in the game come with their own secrets, such as methods to make them harm other enemies, to special kill strategies that may unlock even more legendary weaponry.

This will be the first time the game is playable on consoles, and we expect Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo gamers to get just as much of a kick out of it as PC players have been for the past 12 months. This isn’t the end, and there are a few more surprises yet in store for players in the near future!

Curse of the Dead Gods will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on February 23.

