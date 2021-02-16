Xbox Series S GPU Presents Challenges for Future Titles, Says 4A Games - News

posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft decided for the latest generation to release two different consoles on day one that have a different amount of specs. The Xbox Series X is the premium console priced at $499, while the Xbox Series S is the lower-end model priced at $299.

4A Games CFO Oleksandr Shyshkovtsov in an interview with Wccftech was asked about the downside of the lower specs of the Xbox Series S. He said the RAM is not an issue, but that the lower end GPU would provide challenges for future titles.

"The RAM is not an issue for us (currently), but GPU performance presents challenges for future titles. Our current renderer is designed for high spatial and temporal resolution," said Shyshkovtsov.

"It is stochastic by nature. Dropping any of those would require us to do more expensive calculations dropping performance even further. We have a compromise solution right now, but I am not satisfied with it yet."

