PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Ray-Tracing is More Flexible Than Nvidia RTX 30 Series, Says 4A Games - News

/ 548 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

4A Games CFO in an interview with Wccftech discussed ray-tracing that is available in the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the new Nvidia RTX 30 Series. He said that ray-tracing that is available in the next-generation consoles offers more flexibility than what is available in the Nvidia RTX 30 series.

"As for the NV 3000-series, they are not comparable, they are in different leagues in regards to RT performance," said Shyshkovtsov. "AMD’s hybrid raytracing approach is inherently different in capability, particularly for divergent rays.

"On the plus side, it is more flexible, and there are myriad (probably not discovered yet) approaches to tailor it to specific needs, which is always a good thing for consoles and ultimately console gamers. At 4A Games, we already do custom traversal, ray-caching, and use direct access to BLAS leaf triangles which would not be possible on PC."

He was also asked if he thinks ray-tracing will be more commonly used in games in the future and he thinks that is the case.

"As for future games: the short answer would be yes," he continued. "And not only for graphics, by the way. Why not path-trace sound for example? Or AI vision? Or some explosion propagation? We are already working on some of that."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles