PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Ray-Tracing is More Flexible Than Nvidia RTX 30 Series, Says 4A Games

4A Games CFO in an interview with Wccftech discussed ray-tracing that is available in the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the new Nvidia RTX 30 Series. He said that ray-tracing that is available in the next-generation consoles offers more flexibility than what is available in the Nvidia RTX 30 series.
"As for the NV 3000-series, they are not comparable, they are in different leagues in regards to RT performance," said Shyshkovtsov. "AMD’s hybrid raytracing approach is inherently different in capability, particularly for divergent rays.
"On the plus side, it is more flexible, and there are myriad (probably not discovered yet) approaches to tailor it to specific needs, which is always a good thing for consoles and ultimately console gamers. At 4A Games, we already do custom traversal, ray-caching, and use direct access to BLAS leaf triangles which would not be possible on PC."
He was also asked if he thinks ray-tracing will be more commonly used in games in the future and he thinks that is the case.
"As for future games: the short answer would be yes," he continued. "And not only for graphics, by the way. Why not path-trace sound for example? Or AI vision? Or some explosion propagation? We are already working on some of that."
I think you guys both missed what he was saying. Apparently, you can do hardware-accelerated RT things in AMD's design that are not hardware-accelerated in NVDIA's RTX 30 series. But, for all the current approaches we have seen, NVIDIA's design is in a league of its own in terms of performance. This makes sense to me; AMD was ahead of NVIDIA in a lot of areas in the past, including first to use unified shaders, first to DX10.1, etc. I guess it wouldn't surprise me if their RT design was more flexible but lower performance than NVIDIA's; that is the way it has been for quite sometime actually.